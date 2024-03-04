AXQ Capital LP Invests $632,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,073,000 after acquiring an additional 778,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $311,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $348,308,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $78.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.45. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

