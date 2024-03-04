Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 104.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 916,516 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,761,000 after buying an additional 855,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,369,000 after buying an additional 828,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $119.62 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

