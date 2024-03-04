Element Capital Management LLC Sells 28,164 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,164 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.2% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Elevatus Welath Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,258,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,296,000 after buying an additional 100,650 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,876,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,742 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 78.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 27.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 161,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,148. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $226.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

