Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Increased by Elevatus Welath Management

Elevatus Welath Management grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 99.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $11.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.09. 51,081,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,506,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.45. The company has a market cap of $608.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock worth $19,545,953. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

