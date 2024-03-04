Truist Financial Corp Has $35 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $35,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after acquiring an additional 251,834 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $201.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 213.84%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

