Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Elevatus Welath Management’s 9th Largest Position

Elevatus Welath Management reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,464 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 3.3% of Elevatus Welath Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.51 on Monday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,339,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,377,389. The stock has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

