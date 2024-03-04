Elevatus Welath Management Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,547 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. Intuit makes up approximately 1.6% of Elevatus Welath Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %
INTU traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $665.61. 223,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $633.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $670.73. The company has a market cap of $186.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,252 shares of company stock worth $74,788,873 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.29.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
