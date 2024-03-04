Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,494,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,389,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its position in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 586,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CBRE traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

