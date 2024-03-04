Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Acquires 980 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shell were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Shell by 708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 485,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,224,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Shell by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 150,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.27. 1,063,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $206.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

