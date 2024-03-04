Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.4% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 54,184 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,775,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,469,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

