iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.21

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.21 and last traded at $62.19, with a volume of 3322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

