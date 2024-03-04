Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.31

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 57161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $784.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 800.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.