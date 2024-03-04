EULAV Asset Management Sells 3,000 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,144,486 shares of company stock worth $475,443,739. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of META traded down $2.36 on Monday, hitting $499.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,348,330. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $414.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.87. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.82 and a fifty-two week high of $504.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

