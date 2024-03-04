NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7,776.17

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7,776.17 and last traded at $7,776.17, with a volume of 962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7,687.10.

A number of analysts have commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7,240.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,519.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $133.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,142,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,789,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

