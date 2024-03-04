NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.98

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 35290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 225.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

