Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 185,305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 44,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 347.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.82. 508,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,788. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.99%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

