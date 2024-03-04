Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $189.51

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $189.51 and last traded at $189.25, with a volume of 4315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.79, for a total value of $361,917.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,883,615.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,050. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after buying an additional 59,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.