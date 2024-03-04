Short Interest in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Declines By 7.8%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. Evercore ISI upgraded Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.88.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.08. The company had a trading volume of 99,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,973. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.24 and a 200 day moving average of $182.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

