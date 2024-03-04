Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW) Short Interest Update

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Israel Acquisitions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRLW. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Israel Acquisitions in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in Israel Acquisitions in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Israel Acquisitions by 45.9% in the second quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 948,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 298,526 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Israel Acquisitions by 38.7% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 937,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 261,480 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Israel Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $944,000.

Israel Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of Israel Acquisitions stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,538. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Israel Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

About Israel Acquisitions

Israel Acquisitions Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

