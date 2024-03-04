ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.34

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.34 and last traded at $102.34, with a volume of 8220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASGN. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ASGN to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ASGN to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.03.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $102,982.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $730,525.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,218.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,846 shares of company stock worth $924,817 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 490,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 38.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 19.5% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

