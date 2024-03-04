Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Down 7.9% in February

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,945. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

