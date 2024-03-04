Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.00

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 449230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Celestica Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 50.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,918 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,924,000 after purchasing an additional 562,157 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 6.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,714,000 after purchasing an additional 242,872 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,071 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile



Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

