Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $269.68

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $269.68 and last traded at $268.96, with a volume of 52046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.71 and its 200 day moving average is $219.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,218 shares of company stock worth $2,523,794 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after buying an additional 1,447,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $282,528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after buying an additional 601,268 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after acquiring an additional 539,570 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,195,000 after acquiring an additional 228,510 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

