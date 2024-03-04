Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.81

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $149.81 and last traded at $149.57, with a volume of 23377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.18.

Several analysts have commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

