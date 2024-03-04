Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Down 8.0% in February

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. 156,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,354. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Featured Articles

