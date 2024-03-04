Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Update

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 122,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,852. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $236.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Mulford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 74.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 294.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 115.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

