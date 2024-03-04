APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $43.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. APi Group traded as high as $38.23 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 336859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Get APi Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on APG

Insider Activity at APi Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in APi Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.