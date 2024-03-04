Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Sets New 52-Week High at $241.14

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $241.14 and last traded at $241.14, with a volume of 24187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.43 and a 200 day moving average of $213.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.