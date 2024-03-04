ITT (NYSE:ITT) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.17

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.17 and last traded at $128.70, with a volume of 19335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Get ITT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average is $108.93.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s payout ratio is 23.39%.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ITT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.