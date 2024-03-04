Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Down 7.7% in February

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Graham by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GHM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.81. 5,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. Graham has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $257.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. Graham had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

