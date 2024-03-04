Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.31

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.31 and last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 26874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,864.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,602 shares of company stock worth $7,775,459. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

