BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.84

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.84 and last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 85236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

