Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.59% of Southern California Bancorp worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern California Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,732,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. 39.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Southern California Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCAL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,454. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. Southern California Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

