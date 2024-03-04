Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Increased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.86. 122,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,404. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $222.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.