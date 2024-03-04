Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Increased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.86. 122,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,404. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $222.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.36.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 5 Under the Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Plug Power Pivots, But a Stock Price Reversal Is Unlikely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.