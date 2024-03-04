EJF Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.06% of SLM worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SLM by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 26.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of SLM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLM news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Citigroup upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.16. 470,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

