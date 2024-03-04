Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

CRGY traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.35. 159,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 109.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

