Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,255,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,368. The stock has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

