EJF Capital LLC Grows Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,281 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Equitable by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Equitable by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Equitable by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at $702,799.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,814 shares of company stock worth $6,181,271 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.93. 922,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,084. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

