Evergreen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 89.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.6 %

Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 294,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,067. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

