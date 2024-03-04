EJF Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,141 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,300,000 after buying an additional 195,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,277,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,362,000 after purchasing an additional 99,372 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,474,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,087,000 after purchasing an additional 130,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.92. 131,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.01%.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

