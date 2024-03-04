New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is EJF Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,337 shares during the period. New York Community Bancorp comprises about 2.1% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 963,865 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,625,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,476,000 after purchasing an additional 303,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 11.5 %

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $3.14. 46,750,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,340,363. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Read Our Latest Report on New York Community Bancorp

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alessandro Dinello acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.