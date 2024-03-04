ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $682,253.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,202,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,092,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.94. 122,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,154. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.26). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 34.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 58.21%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.