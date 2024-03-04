EJF Capital LLC Buys 8,785 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,664 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. First Merchants comprises 1.3% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRME. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in First Merchants by 35.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in First Merchants during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in First Merchants by 43.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Merchants

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $105,911.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $105,911.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Price Performance

NASDAQ FRME traded up $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.24. 298,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.07. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $41.07.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $156.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 22.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRME has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

