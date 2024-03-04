EJF Capital LLC Has $50.37 Million Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

EJF Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,317,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Jackson Financial comprises 22.3% of EJF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $50,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JXN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

JXN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.58. 162,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,486. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.