EJF Capital LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,347 shares during the period. Genworth Financial comprises approximately 1.3% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Genworth Financial worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.17. 707,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

