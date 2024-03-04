EJF Capital LLC Sells 24,306 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,306 shares during the quarter. Old Second Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.8% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,564,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 172,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 103,002 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,045,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.49. 21,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,132. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

