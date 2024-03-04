ELCO Management Co. LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 42,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the first quarter valued at $373,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the first quarter worth about $178,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 104.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.08. 89,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,044. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

