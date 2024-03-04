Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,846. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

