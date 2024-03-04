EJF Capital LLC Grows Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,490 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises 1.6% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WAL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 749,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,644. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

