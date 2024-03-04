ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires 995 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 149.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Plains GP by 63.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.44. 337,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,408. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAGP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

